irst copy of book titled “THE CONFLICT THAT ELUDED PEACE” presented to President

The first copy of the book titled “THE CONFLICT THAT ELUDED PEACE” written by former Army Commander Retired General Shantha Kottegoda was presented to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat today (24).

The book is based on former Army Commander Kottegoda ‘s 36 years of military experience.

Mr. Kottegoda said that this is a comparative analysis of the victories as well as setbacks on the battlefield during his service first as a Major in an Infantry Regiment and finally as an Army Commander.