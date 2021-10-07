Launch an immediate investigation into Sri Lankans revealed in Pandora Papers…

-President orders Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has ordered the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption to launch an immediate investigation into the Sri Lankans and the related transactions revealed in the Pandora Papers and submit a report in a month.

It was published in the media that according to the papers, information has come to light that a Sri Lankan citizen or citizens in relation to maintaining large cash deposits.

The President has instructed to submit a report on this information within a month from today (06).

Director General of Legal Affairs of the Presidential Secretariat, Attorney-at-Law Harigupta Rohanadeera has informed the Director General of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption in this regard, in writing as per the order of the President.