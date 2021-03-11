Mahashivarathri Day Message

Sri Lankan Hindus and their brethren across the globe since ancient times pay obeisance to Lord Shiva on this Mahashivarathri, with utmost reverence and expectation of dispelling darkness of ignorance and acquiring wisdom.

Hindus believe that the blessings of the Lord Shiva, who they consider as the most powerful deity of the universe, will help to achieve social and economic prosperity and good health, as well as to nurture spiritual development of the devotees.

The Mahashivarathri is the day Hindu devotees all over the world undertake a fast and offer prayers through the day and night and indulge in various cultural activities to pay homage to Lord Shiva and seek his blessings for salvation. Hindu devotees believe that by meditating and venerating Lord Shiva with a tranquil mind they could embark on the path to attain spiritual enlightenment.

Since ancient times thiscolourful and vibrant cultural celebration by Hindu devotees has enriched our society. These religious rituals have also paved way for multiple literary creations and numerousdancing traditions.

In the previous year, the Hindu devotees were compelled to observe and celebrate the Mahashivarathri day adhering to the health guidelines due to COVID-19 pandemic. Eventhough, there is some relaxation of certain restrictions, I believe that they will celebrate the Mahashivarathri day this time too adhering to the health guidelines as they did last year.

Finally, I wish as the spirit of light illuminate your life, the blessings of Lord Shiva bestow upon us to achieve our objectives of establishing peace, reconciliation and happiness in the society.