Mechanism set up to monitor home quarantine process

A monitoring mechanism has been devised to ensure strict adherence to the ongoing home quarantine process for the contacts of the infected persons introduced as a measure to contain the COVID – 19 pandemic.

The responsibility of monitoring is entrusted with a team of field officers. The team comprises Economic Development Officers, Agriculture Research and Production Assistants, Samurdhi Development Officers, Family Health Services Officers, Grama Niladharis, Public Health Inspectors and Police Officers.

Home quarantine for the contacts of the infected persons is a very important step introduced by the Government under the advice of Health authorities. Those who have been identified as contacts of infected should undergo 14-day mandatory quarantine. Each official of the monitoring team will monitor the process by visiting quarantined homes on assigned days of the week.

Officers should ensure that the residents are present in their houses. They are also required to investigate any complaints from any party. All officers are obliged to protect the privacy and confidentiality of the infected persons and their contacts. They should also pay attention to the cleanliness of residences and the presence of persons suffering from other illnesses, elderly and differently-abled persons.

If a member of a quarantined family becomes infected during the quarantine period, the other members too will have to be quarantined for a further 14 days henceforth. Whenever a home quarantine commences, the Public Health Inspector of the area should immediately notify the relevant Grama Niladhari.

Secretary to the President P. B. Jayasundera notified all Secretaries to Ministries and State Ministries, Chief Secretaries of Provinces, Health Secretaries of Provinces, District and Divisional Secretaries of the composition and the responsibilities of the home quarantine mechanism through a circular yesterday (25).

President has instructed to consider that it be the special responsibility of the relevant officials to ensure that the home quarantine is implemented in a proper manner.