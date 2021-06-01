Members appointed to Colombo Port City Economic Commission…

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointed the members to the Colombo Port City Economic Commission.

The Commission is Chaired by Gamini Marapana PC and the other members of the Commission are,

01- Secretary to the Treasury, S. R. Attygalle

02- Water Supply Ministry Secretary Dr. Priyath Bandu Wickrama

03- Former Board of Investment Chairman Saliya Wickramasuriya

04- Orel Corporation Chairman and Managing Director Kushan Kodituwakku

05- Mercantile Investment and Finance Managing Director Gerard Ondaatjie and

06- McLarens Group Chairman and Managing Director Rohan De Silva