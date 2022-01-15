Promises made to the people will be fulfilled as pledged…

The Mirigama-Kurunegala section of the Central Expressway was opened to the public yesterday (15) by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The Ethugalpura Entrance, the second phase of the Central Expressway which spans 40.91 km in distance,has five interchanges at Mirigama, Nakalagamuwa, Dambokka, Kurunegala and Yaggapitiya.

Rs. 149 billion has been spent for this by the government. This section of road was constructed by local contractors and engineers.

At the Mirigama Entrance, the President and the Prime Minister unveiled the plaque amidst the chanting of Seth Pirith by the Maha Sangha. The President, the Prime Minister and other Ministers and Parliamentarians cut the ribbon, opened the road and made way to the Kurunegala Interchange, where the main public meeting was held.

The President and the Prime Minister received a warm response from the people gathered near the interchanges from Mirigama to Kurunegala.

The Colombo-Kandy Expressway will be developed under three phases. The first quarter is from Kadawatha to Meerigama (37.09 km), and the third phase is 32.5 km from Pothuhera to Galagedara. The government expects to complete the construction of the entire road from Colombo to Galagedara by 2024.

Nearly 10 km (25%) of the section from Mirigama to Kurunegala has been constructed on pillars to prevent flood damage. It is significant that barriers have been used to reduce the traffic noise.

Addressing the gathering, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said that everything promised to the people to fulfill within five years will be fulfilled in the next three years.

The President assured that as a leader descended from a farming family, he would always take the lead in protecting the farmer. President Rajapaksa said that he would not forget the youths who had cultivated barren paddy lands when he came to power and invited them to join once again.

The President said that he had instructed the Minister of Agriculture to empower the farmers by purchasing paddy for Rs. 95 even.

There is no competition with the media. We have come to power to develop the country. The President invited the media to be a partner in the country’s development. The President also called on all public representatives and government officials to come together to work for the people of the country without being discouraged by false propaganda.

Today’s world and society move at a fast pace, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said and pointed out that an advanced transport system is essential to take advantage of the time and that a streamlined transport system has become a key factor in the development of the countries that are considered to be developed.

Expressways are the most criticized projects in this country. Prime Minister Rajapaksa stated that what is needed is to respond in action rather than in words to those who use the expressways while making criticisms.

Highways Minister Johnston Fernando recalled how the President, as a sensitive leader, took decisions on behalf of the people despite the lockdown imposed on the country due to the covid-19 pandemic. The Minister requested the people not to have any doubts about the President’s programme to develop the country in the next three years. The Minister assured that the expressways and other road networks would be developed and handed over to the people as envisaged by the President for the development of the country.

The President and Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa awarded prizes and certificates to the winners of the Cycling Race held to mark the opening of the Central Expressway.

The event was attended by members of the Maha Sangha, other religious leaders, ministers, governors, parliamentarians and other people’s representatives, government officials and the residents of the area.