Mobile vaccination service to administer booster dose…

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has instructed the health authorities to take necessary steps to launch a mobile vaccination service to administer a booster dose for people over the age of 60 who had their second dose three months prior.

The President gave these instructions at the meeting of the Special Committee on COVID-19 Control today (26).

It was decided to administer the booster dose to all those over the age of 60 who come to the hospital medical clinics.

It was also decided to give the third dose to all those over the age of 20 who have received the second dose of the covid vaccine and suffering from non-communicable diseases. Accordingly, the third dose of the vaccine will be given to cancer patients, persons who are undergoing cancer treatment, transplant patients, hemorrhagic patients, and all those patients with weakened immune systems due to a non-communicable disease.

Director General of Health Services Dr. Asela Gunawardena said the personnel in these categories could obtain the third dose at the respective clinic or at the Office of the Medical Officer of Health (MOH) in the area every Saturday.

The topic of providing Molnupiravir tablet which is being prescribed in several countries including in the UK to the Covid-19 infected patients was discussed at the meeting. The President instructed State Minister Prof. Channa Jayasumana to take steps to import the relevant medicinal drugs through the State Pharmaceutical Corporation in the same manner the Covid vaccines were brought down.

The lack of concern among the people in rural areas about the Covid risk and the urgent actions that need to be taken to control the virus spread in these areas and to educate the people were also discussed.

Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, State Ministers Sisira Jayakody and Channa Jayasumana, Health Ministry Secretary Major General Dr. Sanjeewa Munasinghe and Commanders of the three Armed Forces, the Inspector General of Police and other officials were also present at the meeting.