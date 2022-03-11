National Ceremony of Voters’ Day Celebration held under the patronage of President and Prime Minister…

Government and the country will be destroyed if politicians fear democracy

The National Ceremony of Annual Voters’ Day Celebration was held under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa in Colombo, yesterday (11).

Sri Lanka has achieved a significant milestone in the history of global democracy as the first country to exercise universal suffrage in Asia. People enthusiastically line up to cast their votes but many people have little knowledge of the procedure to be followed to obtain the right to vote. The Voters Day is being celebrated to make the people aware of these procedures.

February 1 has been named as the “Voters’ Day”.

Since 2012, the Elections Commission has taken steps to educate the public through various programmes in view of the “Voters’ Day” by conducting seminars, marches, motorcades, leaflet distribution and displaying of posters and banners.

An anthology of articles written by academics on sovereignty, universal suffrage and democracy was also unveiled.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said some politicians are afraid of democracy. He said if they fear democracy, the government and the country will be destroyed.

The postponement of the 1975 election and the 1982 referendum made the young people frustrated about the electoral system. As a result, the Prime Minister recalled that 60,000 youths were killed on the streets in 88/89. Understanding this situation, he stated that he had ensured the right to vote by holding early elections from 2005 to 2015.

Chairman of the Election Commission Nimal G. Punchihewa said that those who form governments at the polls should strengthen those governments and contribute to development efforts. If there are any shortcomings, he said the voter can point them out critically and then the voter can become a responsible citizen.

Not only the state media but also the private and social media should adhere to implement the criteria introduced by the Commission during election periods. If not, he said the media should be regulated.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, leaders and representatives of political parties, ambassadors and a number of elected representatives and officials representing various fields were present at the occasion.