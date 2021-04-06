‘Nekath Seettuwa’ presented to President…

Following the ancient customs and traditions, the ‘Nekath Seettuwa’, the table of auspicious times for this year’s Sinhala and Tamil New Year was presented to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the President’s House, today (6th April).

State Minister of National Heritage, Performing Arts and Rural Arts Promotion, Vidura Wickremanayake presented the ‘Nekath Seettuwa”, brought by the astrologer who came with a drummer in keeping with the ancient tradition, to the President.

The auspicious times relating to Sinhala and Tamil New Year indicating the dawn of the New Year, the Punya Kalaya for religious observances, the lighting of the hearth, cooking of the first meal and the time for serving the first meal and anointing oil and for leaving for work are included in the ‘Nekath Seettuwa’.

Prof. Kapila Gunawardena, Secretary to the Ministry of Buddha Sasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs, Secretary to the State Ministry of Promotion of National Heritage, Performing Arts and Rural Artists, Nishanthi Jayasinghe and the Director of Cultural Affairs Tharani Anoja Gamage were also present at the occasion.