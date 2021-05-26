New AG sworn in…

President’s Counsel Sanjay Rajaratnam was sworn in as the new Attorney General before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat, today (26).

Mr. Sanjaya Rajaratnam is the 48th Attorney General of Sri Lanka.

He has been serving the Attorney General’s Department for the last 34 years, he went onto hold the post of Senior State Counsel, Deputy Solicitor General, Additional Solicitor General and Senior Additional Solicitor General, prior to his appointment as Acting Solicitor General.

He was educated at St. Peter’s College and Royal College, Colombo. He’s a Solicitor of England and Wales and also holds a Master of Law (Merit) from the Queen Mary University of London.

He was sworn in as President’s Counsel in November 2014. He has had wide experience in the civil and criminal branches of the law and is regularly appearing in the Superior Courts.

He has also served as an advisor to several government agencies, including the Financial Intelligence Unit of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, and is a member of the Law Commission of Sri Lanka and the Council of Legal Education.

Secretary to the President P.B. Jayasundera was also present at the occasion.