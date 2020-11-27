New IGP calls on President…

The newly appointed Inspector General of Police (IGP) C.D. Wickramaratne called on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat, today (27).

Mr. Wickramaratne assumed duties as the 35th Inspector General of Police.

Joining the service as an apprentice Assistant Superintendent of Police in 1986, he is a graduate from the University of Colombo and General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University.

In addition, he holds a Post-Graduate Diploma from the University of Bradford, and a Diploma from Harvard University.

President Rajapaksa congratulated the new IGP and presented a memento to him.