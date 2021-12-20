No change in Litro gas composition and no need to have any unnecessary fear

– Litro Gas Limited Chairman

Litro Gas Limited Chairman Theshara Jayasinghe said that there is no change in the composition of Litro Gas and steps have been taken to obtain recommendations from foreign experts in this regard and that the people should not have any undue fear when using LP (Liquefied Petroleum) Gas.

The Chairman said this while speaking at a media briefing organised by the Presidential Media Center today (20). President’s Media Spokesman Kingsly Rathnayaka moderated the media briefing.

Though some factions have suggested that the cause of the gas leaks and explosions was a change in the composition of the gas, it has now been confirmed that none of the incidents reported so far have been caused by a change in the composition of LP gas. The Chairman of Litro Gas Limited said that the company has agreed to provide an insurance cover of one million rupees per person if such an incident is reported due to the standard of the gas.

Recommendations with SLS certification for the standards of LP gasses have now been issued, and the liquid gas composition is a mixture of 70% butane and 30% propane. The Chairman said steps have been taken to display “Propane Max 30% Vol” in print on gas cylinders from today.

Technology Ministry Secretary Jayantha De Silva said the investigations carried out in many parts of the country have revealed that the equipment used for the gas stoves, including the regulator, are substandard. He added that a lasting solution will be provided to the issue by enabling the people to purchase the equipment with required standards within the next three months.

The Secretary said the responsibility for the standards of the equipment will also be handed over to the two major gas companies in the future and plans are afoot to immediately minimize the impact of the situation as per the instructions of the President.

The Secretary to the Ministry also stated that all further steps will be taken in accordance with the recommendations of the Presidential Committee appointed to look into the recent incidents of LP Gas cylinder fires and explosions.

Litro Gas Limited Chairman Theshara Jayasinghe said that LP gas approved by the Sri Lanka Accreditation Board will be released to the market without any shortage during the upcoming festive season and added that the people should not fear a gas shortage.

Responding to questions by the journalists whether legal action would be taken against the relevant companies over incidents of gas leaks and explosions as well as in terms of reparations, Senior DIG Deshabandu Tennakoon said that the Government Analysts have conducted comprehensive investigations into such incidents.

Accordingly, SDIG Tennakoon said that it has been reported that the majority of incidents have occurred due to substandard gas stove equipment and improper use of such equipment. Therefore, he said that there is no cause of action as it has not been scientifically proven that these were conducted with a criminal intention.

The public was also requested to purchase quality gas stoves and equipment upto the standard from responsible institutions.