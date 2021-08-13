Pay special attention to those who suffer from chronic non-communicable diseases…

President instructs officials.



President Gotabaya Rajapaksa informed the health officials to pay special attention to those who are above the age of 60 and are suffering from chronic non-communicable diseases.

According to the investigations conducted into the deaths reported during the last few days, it has been revealed that the majority was from the Western Province. It has been identified that a higher percentage of this group was those who are above the age of 60, suffer from non-communicable diseases and have not received the COVID-19 vaccine. Therefore, the President emphasized the need to formulate a special mechanism by paying special attention to those who are above the age of 60 and are suffering from chronic non-communicable diseases.

The President made these remarks during the Special Committee on COVID-19 Control held at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (13).

The President said the priority should be given to those who are over the age of 60 and suffer from various diseases when conducting PCR and Rapid Antigen Tests. He also pointed out the need to isolate the patients who have undergone kidney transplants and those who are receiving dialysis.

The need to obtain information of the patients registered at the clinics in hospitals to receive treatment for non-communicable diseases, and bringing them to the special attention of Medical Officers of Health and the Public Health Inspectors was also discussed.

People over the age of 60 in the Western Province who have not yet been vaccinated due to various diseases have been identified. Chief of Defence Staff and Army Commander General Shavendra Silva said that steps have been taken to vaccinate all of them in the next few days.

Having received just one dose is not enough to be safe against the virus. Therefore, the specialist doctors who are members of the COVID Committee pointed out that the people after receiving both doses of the vaccine should act in a responsible manner until the immunization period is reached.

The doctors emphasized that it was the duty and responsibility of the people to prevent mass gatherings, to stay at home except those who are called for essential services and duties and to help prevent the spread of the disease by adhering to the health guidelines.

Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi, State Ministers Sisira Jayakody and Channa Jayasumana, Principal Advisor to the President Lalith Weeratunga, Health Secretary Major General (Retd.) Dr. Sanjeewa Munasinghe, Chief of Defence Staff and Army Commander General Shavendra Silva, Director General of Health Services Dr. Asela Gunawardena and other members of the Committee were present at the meeting.