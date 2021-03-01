PCoI report on Easter Sunday attacks handed over to Mahanayaka theros and Cardinal

A copy of the final report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) to investigate and inquire into the Easter Sunday attacks has been handed over to Most Venerable Thibbatuwawe Sri Sumangala Thero, Mahanayaka of the Malwatta Chapter and Most Venerable Warakagoda Sri Gnanarathana Thero, Mahanayaka of the Asgiriya Chapter.

The report was handed over by the Director General, Legal Affairs of the Presidential Secretariat Hariguptha Rohanadheera at the Malwathu Maha Viharaya and Asgiri Maha Viharaya respectively, today (01).

Meanwhile, a copy of the final report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) to investigate and inquire into the Easter Sunday attacks was also handed over to His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith, Archbishop of Colombo by the Director General, Legal Affairs of the Presidential Secretariat Hariguptha Rohanadheera .

The event took place at the Archbishop’s House in Colombo.

The final report was presented to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on 1st February at the Presidential Secretariat.