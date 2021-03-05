PCoI report on Easter Sunday attacks handed over to Mahanayaka theros of Ramanna & Amarapura Nikayas

PCoI report on Easter Sunday attacks handed over to Mahanayaka theros of Ramanna & Amarapura Nikayas

The copies of the final report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) to investigate and inquire into the Easter Sunday attacks have been handed over to Aggamahapandita Most Venerable Makulewe Wimala Mahanayake Thero  of the Ramanna Nikaya and to Most Venerable Gantune Assaji Thero ,  President of the Amarapura Sangha Council and Udarata Amarapura Nikaya acting Chief Prelate.

The report was handed over by the Director General, Legal Affairs of the Presidential Secretariat Hariguptha Rohanadheera to the  Mahanayake Thero  of the Ramanna Nikaya at the  Mirigama, Minioluwa, Vidyavasa Pirivena, where the Maha Nayaka Thera resides, yesterday (04). While the other copy of the report was handed over to the Amarapura Nikaya acting Chief Prelate at the Gantuna Uggala Purana Viharaya, where the Maha Nayaka Thera resides, by the Director General, Legal Affairs Mr. Rohanadheera, today (05).

Share This Post

You might also like: