People’s expectations should be fulfilled by the state machinery

Central government and provincial councils should follow one state policy.

The public service is immense. Public officials’ involvement can be seen in every requirement of the people. Therefore, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said that his hope is to see a vibrant public service rendered by all state institutions.

The majority of public officials are keen to work. What is needed is supervision, advice and encouragement so that the country can receive their services effectively. The President pointed out the need for the personal intervention and leadership of all senior officials including Governors, Ministries, Provincial and District Secretaries in this regard.

The President made this observation at a special meeting held with government officials at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (23) to brief them on the government’s future plans.

President Rajapaksa said that he personally visits and inspects the functions of government institutions and added that he expects government officials, including Governors, to visit the institutions under their purview and inspect the duties and responsibilities by encouraging all employees.

We are here to keep the people alive and the background required for this should be created. The President said that the duty, responsibility and humanity of the officials were also vital in this.

The President said that the institutions under the Government and the Provincial Councils should follow the same public policy when performing their duties.

Green agriculture is a major programme of the government. Out of the 75% of the rural population, 90% are employed in agriculture or related sectors. Organic farming is for the health of future generations. They need to be made aware of this to build their trust. The President said that successful results could be achieved by distributing quality organic fertilizers in a timely manner.

The President pointed out that renewable energy sources can be utilized to fulfill the increasing demand for electricity and called for assistance in achieving the government’s short-term and long-term goals in this regard.

The President also emphasized the need to manage the local economy through a self-sufficient programme.

The Governors stated that a generous harvest has been yielded at the provincial level by using organic fertilizers and that the desired objectives can be achieved by educating the farmers in a systematic manner.

State Minister Shasheendra Rajapaksa pointed out the future plans devised to make the Yala Season a success by studying the lessons learnt from the Maha Season when implementing the Green Agriculture Programme. The State Minister said that awareness campaigns have already been launched to identify the fertilizers suitable to each of the 25 districts.

Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage said that the necessary machines and equipment have been distributed covering all districts to test the soil.

Minister Basil Rajapaksa said that steps have been taken to supply essential commodities without any shortage and pointed out that a mechanism has been set up by the Divisional Secretariats to look into deficiencies at the village level and obtain information.

Minister Chamal Rajapaksa, Secretary to the President Gamini Senarath, Principal Advisor to the President Lalith Weeratunga, Governors, Ministries, Provincial and District Secretaries were also present.