President and Pakistan PM hold bilateral discussions

Special focus on agriculture, trade, technology and tourism sectors

The formal meeting between the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan who is on a two-day official visit to Sri Lanka and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa took place at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (24).

Upon his arrival at the venue, the Pakistani Premier was received by the Secretary to the President P. B. Jayasundera and Foreign Secretary Admiral Professor Jayanath Colombage.

President and the Pakistan Prime Minister engaged in a lengthy discussion on improving bilateral relations. The visiting leader was of the view that the dialogue was very fruitful.

Two leaders exchanged views on sharing technical knowhow in order to promote agriculture in both the countries.

The two leaders stated that it is their objective to develop agricultural economy while ensuring higher revenue for the farmer and fair price for the consumer. The agricultural economy in Pakistan is quite similar to that of Sri Lanka, the Pakistan Prime Minister observed.

Pakistan is a main player in the export sector of Sri Lanka. President and the Pakistani Prime Minister paid attention to the steps that need to be taken to promote trade and expansion of investment opportunities between the two countries.

Inviting Pakistani people to visit Sri Lanka with the COVID pandemic subsiding, President shared his views on the measures to be taken to develop tourism sectors in both the countries.

Two leaders also focused on several areas of mutual interest including sharing technical knowledge.

Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood, Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis, Zulfiqar Hussain Bukhari, Foreign Secretary of Pakistan Sohail Mahmood, High Commissioner of Pakistan to Sri Lanka Maj. Gen. (Retd) Muhammad Saad Khattak, Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, Minister in Attendance Ali Sabri, Secretary to the President P.B. Jayasundera, Principal Advisor to the President Lalith Weeratunga and Foreign Secretary Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage participated in the bilateral discussion.