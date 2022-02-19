President and Prime Minister join to witness ‘Cultural Saubhagya’ concert

Objective is to strengthen foreign relations and promote unique locations…

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa joined together to experience the ‘Cultural Saubhagya’ Concert and the Exhibition.

The Ministry of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs, the State Ministry of National Heritage, Performing Arts and Rural Arts Promotion and affiliated institutions organised the programme with the objective of safeguarding Sri Lankan pride and cultural identity, strengthening foreign diplomatic relations and promoting unique locations and handing over cultural heritage to future generations.

The cultural concert was held at the Nelum Pokuna Mahinda Rajapaksa Theatre this afternoon (19) with the participation of diplomats.

Sri Lanka has so far signed 48 bilateral agreements on Cultural Cooperation with 48 countries.

Dance items were performed by the students studying at institutions and centres under the Ministry of Cultural Affairs and at the Jana Kala Kendraya.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena and Cabinet Ministers, State Ministers including State Minister Vidura Wickramanayaka, Ambassadors, High Commissioners, Secretary to the President, Secretaries to Ministries and Government Officials were also present.