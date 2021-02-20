President appoints committee to study reports on Easter Sunday attacks and make recommendations

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has appointed a six-member Committee to study in depth the facts and recommendations on the course of action contained in the final report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) into the Easter Sunday attacks and the report of the Sectoral Oversight Committee on National Security which has been submitted to Parliament.

The Committee is headed by Minister Chamal Rajapaksa.

Ministers Johnston Fernando, Udaya Gammanpila, Ramesh Pathirana, Prasanna Ranatunga and Rohitha Abeygunawardene are the other members.

The Committee will be provided with the report of the PCoI and the report of the Sectoral Oversight Committee on National Security by the Presidential Secretariat.

Hariguptha Rohanadheera, the Director General (Legal), Presidential Secretariat has been appointed as the Secretary to the Committee in order to facilitate the activities and to carry out other functions of the Committee.

The Committee is required to submit its report before March 15, 2021.