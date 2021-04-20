President commences work after New Year, meets Ministers and staff members

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa met with the Ministers, Members of Parliament and the staff members of his office at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (19) to mark the commencement of duties following the dawn of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

Speaking at the event, the President said that everyone should act with a positive attitude, determination and commitment to fulfill the aspirations of the people by overcoming challenges.

President Rajapaksa, who extended wishes to the Ministers and the staff members for a prosperous Sinhala and Tamil New Year, also engaged in cordial conversations with them.

The President and the others also participated in a tea party hosted by the Secretary to the President.

Several Ministers, MPs, Secretary to the President P.B. Jayasundera, Principal Adviser to the President Lalith Weeratunga, Additional Secretary (Administration and Operations) Retired Major General K.B. Egodawele, Private Secretary to the President Sugeeshwara Bandara and other senior officials of the Presidential Secretariat and Government officials were also present on the occasion.