President discusses long-term economic recovery with private sector

“It is easy to import everything and sell. If we do so we will not be able to build a strong economy. Growth of the economy must take place in a manner that secures the wellbeing of all segments of the society. In this regard the contribution and new approaches of the private sector are pivotal”, said President Gotabaya Rajapaksa during a discussion with private sector entrepreneurs at the Presidential Secretariat last evening (10).

President Rajapaksa stated that his objective is to bring about a balanced growth in all sectors of the economy and suggested to the private sector to come up with measures that would help reaching this goal and identify obstacles that stand in the way.

President recently decided to meet with private sector entrepreneurs with the aim of reviving the economy which is in doldrums with the spread of COVID-19 and achieving long-term economic development.

Yesterday’s meeting was with the second such groups. Leading businessmen representing various sectors including tourism, building and road construction, communication technology, hotel and hospitality, herbal products, livestock, diary, salt production, agro products, minor export crops, organic farming were present at the discussion

Entrepreneurs hailed President Rajapaksa’s consistent and systematic policies to build a strong economy and praised concessions provided for economic growth in the 2021 budget.

Enlightening the President on the current situation of their businesses, they explained the prevailing issues faced by them. Lack of skilled manpower, institutional inefficiency, shortage of building materials, lethargy of some employees and difficulty in finding new markets were among the main issues they mentioned.

“Economic empowerment of all segments of the society is a priority. Farmers make 35% of the population of our country. Agriculture is linked to the livelihood of 70% of the population. While increasing the productivity of this sector youth should be attracted to it”, pointed out the President.

President assured the entrepreneurs that solutions will be provided to the problems faced by them after a careful study.

Secretary to the President P. B. Jayasundera, Chairman of the Board of Investments Sanjaya Mohottala were also present.