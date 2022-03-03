President hands over appointment letters to 13 new High Court Judges

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa handed over the appointment letters to 13 new High Court Judges at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (03).

List of new High Court Judges Previous Position

Mr. A.G. Aluthge – District Court Judge Mr. R.R.J.U.T.K. Rajakaruna – District Court Judge Mr. R.A.D.U.N. Ranatunga – Magistrate Mr. T.M.C.S. Gunasekara – District Court Judge Mr. M. Prabath Ranasinghe – District Court Judge Mr. R.M.S.B. Chandrasiri – Chief Magistrate Mr. R. Weliwatta – District Court Judge Mr. G.L. Priyantha – Magistrate Mr. A. Nishantha Peiris – District Court Judge Mr. S.M.A.S. Manchanayake – District Court Judge Mr. L. Chamath Madanayake – District Court Judge Mr. V.M. Weerasuriya – Senior State Counsel Mr. H.A.D.N. Hewawasam – Senior State Counsel

The new High Court Judges have been appointed on the basis of seniority. The President mentioned to the judges that he expected to see the preservation of the independence of the judiciary, ensuring the rule of law in the country, and taking action to prevent delays in court proceedings.