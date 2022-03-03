President hands over appointment letters to 13 new High Court Judges

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa handed over the appointment letters to 13 new High Court Judges at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (03).
List of new High Court Judges Previous Position
- Mr. A.G. Aluthge – District Court Judge
- Mr. R.R.J.U.T.K. Rajakaruna – District Court Judge
- Mr. R.A.D.U.N. Ranatunga – Magistrate
- Mr. T.M.C.S. Gunasekara – District Court Judge
- Mr. M. Prabath Ranasinghe – District Court Judge
- Mr. R.M.S.B. Chandrasiri – Chief Magistrate
- Mr. R. Weliwatta – District Court Judge
- Mr. G.L. Priyantha – Magistrate
- Mr. A. Nishantha Peiris – District Court Judge
- Mr. S.M.A.S. Manchanayake – District Court Judge
- Mr. L. Chamath Madanayake – District Court Judge
- Mr. V.M. Weerasuriya – Senior State Counsel
- Mr. H.A.D.N. Hewawasam – Senior State Counsel
The new High Court Judges have been appointed on the basis of seniority. The President mentioned to the judges that he expected to see the preservation of the independence of the judiciary, ensuring the rule of law in the country, and taking action to prevent delays in court proceedings.