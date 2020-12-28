President inspects farms damaged by Sena caterpillar

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa visited Pahalagama, Elepaththuwa in Anuradhapura yesterday (26) to inspect the damage caused by Sena caterpillars to the maize cultivation.

Farmers have been severely affected by the Sena caterpillar menace for the past two years. They told the President that the caterpillar menace had damaged crops in many districts this year as well and that the yield had dropped far below the expected amount.

President was also briefed by the farmers on the threat posed by wild elephants to cultivation lands.

Farmers commended the President for visiting the farming lands to find out the difficulties they were facing.

Chief Incumbent of Mirisawatiya Maha Viharaya Ven. Eethalawatunawawe Gnanathilaka Thero was also present on the occasion.