President leaves for Glasgow to attend UN COP26…

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa left the country today (30) to attend the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland.

The United Nations Climate Change Conference will be held in Glasgow from tomorrow (31) to November 12 to discuss climate change and to talk over how countries implement their strategies to tackle the climate crisis. November 01 and 02 are set aside for the World Leaders’ Summit.

The COP26 – the UN Climate Change Conference – is a critical moment in the fight against climate change and the conference will be attended by around 25,000 people representing a wide range of fields, including Heads of State, government representatives, scholars and businessmen from 197 countries.

It is reported that this is the largest conference ever held in the United Kingdom.

Minister of Environment Mahinda Amaraweera, State Minister of Solar, Wind and Hydro Power Generation Projects Development Duminda Dissanayake, Principal Advisor to the President Mr. Lalith Weeratunga and Foreign Secretary Admiral (Prof.) Jayanath Colombage and Secretary to the Ministry of Environment Dr Anil Jasinghe are accompanying the President.