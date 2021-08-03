President observes vaccination drive…

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa made an observational visit to the vaccination centre established at the Viharamahadevi Open Air Theatre in Colombo, yesterday (02).

The centre, which is being operated by the Army, is open 24 hours a day. A large number of people visited the vaccination centre yesterday to receive the second dose of AstraZeneca. The President engaged in cordial discussions with the people at the venue.

A total of 244,251 people have received the second dose of AstraZeneca in two days and the first dose was given to the people in the Kegalle District, yesterday (02). President Rajapaksa thanked all members of the health and security service, who are committed to making the vaccination programme a success.

Secretary to the Ministry of Health, Major General (Rtd.) Dr Sanjeewa Munasinghe and Chief of Defence Staff, Commander of the Army, General Shavendra Silva were also present on this occasion.