President pays homage to Temple of Sacred Tooth Relic & called on Maha Nayaka Theros

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today (26) paid homage to the Sacred Tooth Relic at the historic Dalada Maligawa in Kandy and obtained blessings.

The President was warmly welcomed by the Custodian of the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic, Diyawadane Nilame Nilanga Dela.

The President called on the Chief Prelate of the Malwathu Chapter, Most Ven. Thibbatuwawe Sri Sumangala Nayaka thera and inquired into his well-being. The Nayaka Thero chanting Seth Pirith invoked blessings on the President.

The President also called on the Anunayake thera of the Malwatta Chapter, Most Ven. Dimbul Kumbure Wimaladhamma Nayka Thero and inquired into his well-being. President Rajapaksa also inspected the progress of the construction of the ‘Sangawasaya’ by the Sri Lanka Navy.

The President visited the Malwatu Maha Viharaya and had a brief conversation with the Anunayake thera of the Malwatta Chapter, Most Ven. Niyangoda Vijithasiri Thera.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa briefed the Maha Nayaka and Anunayake Theros regarding the current the political situation of the country as well as regarding the social and economic developments in the country.