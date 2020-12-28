President pays homage to Temple of Sacred Tooth Relic

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa paid homage to the Sacred Tooth Relic at Dalada Maligawa, Kandy and obtained blessings yesterday(Dec. 25).

The President was warmly welcomed by the custodian of the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic, Diyawadane Nilame Nilanga Dela.

The President called on the Chief Prelate of the Malwathu Chapter, Most Ven. Thibbatuwawe Sri Sumangala Nayaka thera and inquired into his well-being.

The President also called on the Anunayake theras of the Malwatta Chapter, Most Ven. Dimbul Kumbure Wimaladhamma and the Most Ven. Niyangoda Vijithasiri and engaged in pleasantries.

Thereafter, President Rajapaksa visited the Chief Prelate of the Asgiriya Chapter, Most Ven. Warakagoda Sri Gnanarathana thera and obtained his blessings.

The President also called on the Most Ven. Anamaduwe Dhammadassi Anunayake thera and the Registrar, Most Ven. Medagama Dhammananda thera of the Asgiriya Chapter and inquired into their well-being as well.

The President visited the Asgiriya Gedige Vihara and had a brief conversation with the Anunayake Most Ven. Wendaruwe Upali thero of the Asgiriya Chapter and inspected the development work in progress of the vihara.

The President also visited the Asgiriya Maha Pirivena and called on the Deputy Registrar of the Asgiriya Chapter, Ven. Narampanawe Ananda Nayaka thero as well.