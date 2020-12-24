President unveils statue of Aluthnuwara Sumanatissa Nayaka Thero…

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa yesterday (23) unveiled the statue of the Late Ven. Aluthnuwara Sumanatissa Nayaka Thero erected at the Gangathilake Viharaya at eyamporuwa, Madiwela, Kotte.

Venerable Aluthnuwara Sumanatissa Nayaka Thero held the positions of Chief Incumbent number of Buddhist temples namely Pannipitiya Arawwala East Siri Wijayasiriwardanaramaya, Gangathilake Viharaya at eyamporuwa, Madiwela, Kotte and Lankarama Buddhist Institute in Los Angeles,U.S.A and also he was the Chief Sanghanayaka of North America. The Nayaka Thero passed away on May 2, 2019.

Late Venerable Sumanatissa Thero has rendered a yeomen service in propagating Buddhism both in Sri Lanka and overseas.

The President also participated in a brief ceremony organized to commemorate late Thero’s contribution towards the community.

The Chief Incumbent of the Temple, Venerable Aluthnuwara Chandima and Chief Sanghanayake for Japan and South East Asia Ven. Pelpola Vipassi Thero delivered the anusasanas.

The Maha Sangha, Minister Sarath Weerasekera, Members of the Dayakasabhawa of the Lankarama Vihara in Los Angeles, USA and Members of the Dayakasabhawa of other Temples participated on this occasion.