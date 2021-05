President Gotabaya Rajapaksa visited the Parliament this morning (05).

Minister Johnston Fernando, State Ministers Kanchana Wijesekera and Kanaka Herath and Members of Parliament Tissa Kuttiarachchi and U.K. Sumith received the President at the Parliament Complex.

President Rajapaksa entered the Parliament Chamber and listened to the speeches of the Members of Parliament.

This was the fifth occasion the President visited Parliament after addressing the inaugural session of the new Parliament.