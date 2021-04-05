Report of Cabinet Sub-Committee appointed to study reports on Easter Sunday attacks handed over to President…

The final report of the Cabinet Sub-Committee appointed to study in depth the facts and recommendations on the course of action contained in the final report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) into the Easter Sunday attacks and the report of the Sectoral Oversight Committee on National Security which has been submitted to Parliament, was handed over to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The Chairman of the Committee, Minister Chamal Rajapaksa handed over the report at the Presidential Secretariat, today (05).

The Committee was appointed by the President on 19 February 2021.

Although the committee’s report was due before March 15, the committee took another two weeks to carry out further investigations.

The committee, which has studied the reports on the Easter Sunday attack at length, has identified 78 recommendations. The report includes how those recommendations are to be implemented and which agencies are implementing them.

The President had earlier referred the legal matters to the Attorney General.

The other members of the committee were Ministers Johnston Fernando, Ramesh Pathirana, Prasanna Ranatunga, Rohitha Abeygunawardena and the Secretary to the Committee, Director General of Legal Affairs of the Presidential Secretariat, Hariguptha Rohanadheera were presented on this occasion.