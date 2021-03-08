Request made during “Discussion with the Village” accomplished; Restoration of Pahala Giribawa Wewa begins…

Restoration of the Pahala Giribawa Wewa commenced under the instructions of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today (08).

The villagers requested the President to renovate the tank during the “Discussion with the Village” program held in the Weragala Grama Niladhari Division, Giribawa Divisional Secretariat in the Kurunegala District last Saturday (06).

Following the directives of the President to expedite the reconstruction of the Sri Lanka Land Development Corporation commenced the renovation of the tank immediately.

The Giribawa Wewa covers an area of 64 hectares. It supplies water for cultivation purposes of the lands belonging to 250 families. Due to the dilapidated state of the tank farmers could only cultivate two seasons. The reconstruction of the tank is expected to be completed soon and provide water for the cultivation purposes of all three seasons.