Rs. 20 Commemorative coin to mark 70th Anniversary of CBSL presented to President

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has issued a commemorative coin in the denomination of Rupees 20 to mark its 70th Anniversary. The first coin was officially presented to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa by the Governor of the Central Bank Professor W. D. Lakshman, at the Presidential Secretariat, today (31).

The coin is made of aluminum and bronze with Seven Lobed shape. This is a limited issue of 3,000 coins and the new coin will not be added to the circulation.

A coin will be sold at a price of Rs.1,300 through the CBSL Headquarters and Regional Offices.

Principal Advisor to President Mr. Lalith Weeratunga and Central Bank officials were present on this occasion.