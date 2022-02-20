Scholarship Award & Commemoration Ceremony of Sri Lanka Nippon Educational and Cultural Centre held under President’s patronage

Scholarship Award Ceremony and the commemoration ceremony of the Sri Lanka Nippon Educational and Cultural Centre at the Mahindarama Temple, Ethul kotte, Sri Jayawardenepura was held under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, today (20).

Sri Lanka Nippon Educational and Cultural Centre was established in 1986 with the objective of promoting the friendship and cooperation between Sri Lanka and Japan.

The Nippon Centre sponsors a wide range of programmes, including offering Japanese Educational scholarships, Early Childhood Development programme, Medical Services, assistance for students with special needs and natural disaster reliefs with the assistance of Japanese donors.

To date 13,680 scholarships have been awarded under the Japan Scholarship Programme. Today marks the 35th anniversary of the scholarship programme and at today’s commemoration ceremony Japanese Foster Parent donors who had passed away were commemorated.

The ceremony commenced with the chanting of Seth Pirith by the Maha Sangha under the patronage of the Mahanayake of Kotte Sri Kalyani Samagri Dharma Maha Sangha Sabha, Most Ven. Ittapana Dhammalankara Nayake Thera.

One thousand students were selected for award scholarships this year and the President symbolically presented scholarships and school equipment to five students.

The President offered Pirikara to the Maha Sangha who participated in the ceremony and paid a courtesy call on Chief Incumbent of the Kotte Mahindarama Vihara and the Founder of the Sri Lanka Nippon Educational and Cultural Centre, Ven. Meegahatenne Chandrasiri Thera.

Member of Parliament Madura Withanage, Ambassador of Japan Mizukoshi Hideaki, Chief of Defence Staff and Army Commander General Shavendra Silva, Mayor of Kotte Municipal Council I.M.V. Premalal and local politicians, government officials and members of the Sri Lanka Nippon Educational and Cultural Centre and the Vihara Dayaka Sabha were also present.