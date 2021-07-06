Sri Lanka Army manufactures an automated disinfection machine…

An automated hand disinfection machine manufactured by the Army Research Analysis, Projection and Development Branch was introduced to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat, today (06).

By storing four litres of disinfectant liquid, the machine is capable of sterilizing the hands of 600 people and operating automatically for forty-eight hours after charging.

This machine can be manufactured locally at a lower cost compared to importing. Therefore, the Army Research Unit is ready to manufacture machines for the orders they receive and willing to exchange the knowledge in this regard to the interested parties.

Army Commander and Chief of Defence Staff General Shavendra Silva, Additional Secretary to the President Major General (Retd.) K.B. Egodawela and Brigadier Sudath Udayasena were also present at the occasion.