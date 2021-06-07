Steps to expedite development activities powered by USAID grants

Steps have been taken to accelerate the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) funded development projects in Sri Lanka.

This was discussed at a meeting held between President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the Director of the USAID Sri Lanka Office, Reed J. Aeschliman, at the Presidential Secretariat this afternoon (07).

A number of development activities funded by the USAID have already been launched in the country. Some of these projects remain inactive due to various reasons. Both parties discussed the reasons for the delay and agreed to complete the development work expeditiously.

A massive development process has been strategized in the country as envisioned in the national policy framework “Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour”. The President highlighted the need to implement the development activities funded by the USAID in a productive manner to support this.

A special aircraft carrying covid-19 medical equipment and supplies valued at more than USD 6 million donated by the US arrived in Sri Lanka recently. President Rajapaksa extended his gratitude for the donation and explained about the Government’s programme of combatting the covid-19 pandemic.

Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy Martin Kelly, USAID Programme Director Chistopher Foley, Secretary to the President P.B. Jayasundera, Finance Secretary S.R. Attygalle and Director General of External Resources Department at the Finance Ministry Ajith Abeysekera were also present at the meeting.