Withdraw Provincial Councils Amendment Bill or address its anomalies and hold elections soon…

Priority for national, internal and security requirements

PCoI on Easter Sunday attacks moved forward with consent of the Cardinal

Entire Report except matters concerning national security made public

Whenever a Nationalist government is in power hostile forces become active

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has instructed the relevant parties to take steps to expedite the provincial council elections by either withdrawing the Provincial Council Amendment bill or rectifying its anomalies.

The bill moved by the previous government proposing mixed system of representation by constituency and proportional representation based on fifty to fifty ratio, increasing women’s representation was defeated by they themselves. Currently, the Provincial Councils function without representatives elected by the people. The President emphasizes the need to make people aware of this situation and pave the way for holding the elections immediately.

The President made these comments at a meeting with the Provincial Council Forum representing the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (March 12).

President Rajapaksa said the decisions that were taken during the past 15 months aimed at realizing policies of the party and promises made to the people while prioritizing national, internal and security interests of the country.

Every time a nationalist government came into power, hostile local and foreign forces attempted to effect regime change. President Mahinda Rajapaksa’s administration was defeated by misleading the public with false propaganda. It is vital to understand how catastrophic were the setbacks suffered by the country in the last 5 years. The people of this country remember how the Buddhist monks and war heroes were harassed and intimidated in the past years.

These forces have become active again in an attempt to sabotage the government’s policies and their implementation. The President emphasized the importance of educating the public about the consequences they will have to suffer if they were to be deceived by these falsehoods.

The government had carried out a smooth operation in eradicating underworld activities and drug menace while ensuring national security. A concrete foundation for an employment generating and agriculture-based economy has already been laid.

Opposition expresses mixed opinions on the Report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry into the Easter Sunday attacks. Steps were taken to continue the operations of the Commission with the consent and confidence of His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith. The Report, which was handed over on 1st of February to the President, was presented to the Cabinet and Parliament within 28 days. But the opposition is attempting to spread falsehoods claiming that the government is trying to hide the commission’s Report. All the details in the report, except for the matters concerning national security have been made public.

The MCC agreement, which caused a great deal of controversy, has been withdrawn. Sri Lanka withdrew from the co-sponsorship of the Geneva Human Rights Council resolution on reconciliation, accountability and the promotion of human rights in Sri Lanka which could result in a major blow to war veterans and the country’s sovereignty. Nobody notices these achievements which benefit Motherland within such a short period of time after coming to power. Despite these odds, the President said that he is committed to the betterment of the country in accordance with the promises and policies placed before the people.

Head of the Presidential Task Force on Economic Revival Basil Rajapaksa, Ministers Janaka Bandara Thennakoon, Prasanna Ranatunga, State Minister Roshan Ranasinghe, MPs Sagara Kariyawasam, Jayantha Ketagoda, Chairman of Provincial Council Members Association of the SLPP, Kanchana Jayarathna and several other former Provincial Council members were present at the discussion.