World Scout Day celebrations and awarding of Certificates held under President’s patronage…

World Scout Day celebrations and the awarding of President’s Scout Certificates were held under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat, today (23).

The Scout Movement is the largest voluntary organization for children in the world, with 52 million children in 172 countries. The highest award a Scout can receive is the President’s Scout Medal.

The Chief Commissioner of the Sri Lanka Scout Association Attorney-at-Law Janaprith Fernando welcomed the Chief Scout President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, adorning a scout scarf when the President arrived at the venue.

The President paid floral tributes to the statue of Scout movement founder Robert Baden-Powell, and then presented the Presidential Scout Awards to selected Scouts, one person from each district.

In parallel to the programme held at the Presidential Secretariat, nine programmes were held at the provincial level and 700 President’s Scouts were awarded certificates. The programme was conducted by connecting all the provinces live via online.

Assistant Chief Commissioner Prabath Kularatne presented the report on the successful completion of the National Scout Operation to plant 100,000 saplings, to the President.

President Rajapaksa distributed saplings symbolizing the programme to create a green home garden in every Scout’s home.

Chief Commissioner Janaprith Fernando also presented a memento to the President.

Secretary to the President Gamini Senarath, Secretary of Ministry of Education Prof. Kapila Perera, Past Chief Scout Commissioner Major Gen. Milinda Peiris, Deputy Chief Commissioner M.F.S. Muheed and others were present at the occasion.